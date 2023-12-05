Sports Minister, Enoh Confirms When Decision Would Be Taken On Super Eagles Coach, Peseiro

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has said that Jose Peseiro‘s future as Super Eagles coach will be decided after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

Naija News understands that the Portuguese football tactician has faced calls from some quarters for him to be dismissed after a disastrous start to the World Cup qualifying for the 2026 qualification.

However, Enoh has noted that the Ministry of Sports have a say in Peseiro’s status as Super Eagles coach as they are responsible for paying his salary and signed him to a new contract earlier in the year.

According to Enoh, Peseiro, who has also managed Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, had agreed to a pay cut to stay as Super Eagles coach.

Speaking further on his ministry’s role in the employment of the Super Eagles coach, Enoh said: “I’ll tell you what I met and what I have also done so far. I was given a brief when I became Minister of Sports Development about the employment of the present Super Eagles coach and the signing of the contract that took place in my predecessor’s office as Minister of Youth and Sports.

“That means that the Ministry played a role in that employment. I also met a situation in which the president of the NFF and his team, including the Secretary-General, had come to see me and talked about the fact that my predecessor had assured that the payment of the Super Eagles coach was going to be the responsibility of Government, and after about 12 months into the contract of the present coach that there were outstanding salaries that had not been paid.”