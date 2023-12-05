JUST IN: Ex-Police DIG, Abdulrahman Akano Is Dead

A former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Abdulrahman Akano, has reportedly died.

Naija News reports that Akano’s demise was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, who expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family.

“The IGP on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force hereby announce the passing of retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Abdulrahman Akano, who peacefully departed from this world on 4th December 2023 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

“DIG Abdulrahman Akano served the nation with dedication and distinction throughout his illustrious career, leaving an indelible mark on the law enforcement community,” the statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, reads.

It stated that he funeral rites to bid farewell to the deceased officer will take place in Iragbiji, his hometown in Osun State.

“The IGP joins the family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning the loss of a remarkable individual while assuring that our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this period of grief.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement added.