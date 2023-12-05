Jonathan Built Rails And Airports, Not Buhari – Jimoh Ibrahim

The lawmaker representing Ondo South senatorial district, Jimoh Ibrahim, has accused the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari of destroying the Nigerian economy.

Ibrahim made this claim on Monday during an interview on Channels TV.

According to Ibrahim, Nigeria’s economic variables went “negative” under the administration of Buhari.

The senator also claimed that the administration of Buhari did not construct railways.

Ibrahim stated that Jonathan’s administration while handing over to Buhari’s government left $15 billion in GDP.

The lawmaker, however, stated that within two years of Buhari’s leadership, the GDP of the country became negative.

He said, “Don’t let us talk about the Buhari’s administration because Jonathan left a positive $15 billion GDP to current account cash.

“Two years after Buhari came in, it became negative to $17 billion. Every one of the variables went negative in the Buhari administration. Things went wrong.

“All these rails and airports were built by Jonathan. You can’t even pinpoint one single project that cost 1 billion dollars that Buhari actually funded.”

However, contrary to Ibrahim’s claim, the Buhari administration completed four standard gauge railway projects between 2016 and 2021 — Abuja-Kaduna rail line, Itakpe-Warri rail line and Lagos-Ibadan rail line.