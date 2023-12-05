Gov Yahaya Bello Makes Fresh Appointment Weeks Before Leaving Office

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has appointed Professor Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

Naija News reports that the governor’s appointment is a few weeks before his second tenure in office expires.

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor is said to be a Professor of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering. Reports reveal he was an active member of the Technical and Implementation Committees that birthed CUSTECH in 2020.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Lokoja, the state capital on Tuesday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Wemi Jones, congratulated the new Vice Chancellor, expressing optimism that with his track record of achievements, Prof. Salawu will surpass expectations by taking the university to heights previously never imagined.

This news platform understands that Prof. Salawu replaced his predecessor, Prof. Salawu Sadiku, who has left the university’s services.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Kogi State has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) of planning the alleged attack on the election petition tribunal Secretary, Mike David.

Naija News recalls that the SDP claimed that David was allegedly attacked on Monday evening by suspected hoodlums loyal to a particular political party.

Reacting to the development via a statement on Tuesday, the Director of Media and Publicity for the Kogi APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, stated that the accusation was a desperate move by the SDP in Kogi State and ethnic jingoists to paint the state as unsafe by orchestrating supposed attacks David.

He alleged that they plan to cover up their already exposed plans of filing a petition against the November 11 election outside the period allowed under the Electoral Act.

Fanwo recalled that some lawyers from across the three senatorial districts of the state had, in the early hours of Monday, alerted the public to the alleged clandestine plan of the SDP and its governorship candidate to file their petition through the backdoor and backdate the same to circumvent the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Story continues below advertisement



He claimed that the SDP committed the heinous crime but turned around to play the victim.