You Kill Innocent People And Turn Around To Play Victim – Kogi APC Knocks SDP Over Attack On Tribunal Secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Kogi State has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) of planning the alleged attack on the election petition tribunal Secretary, Mike David.

Naija News recalls that the SDP claimed that David was allegedly attacked on Monday evening by suspected hoodlums loyal to a particular political party.

Reacting to the development via a statement on Tuesday, the Director of Media and Publicity for the Kogi APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo stated that the accusation was a desperate move by the SDP in Kogi State and ethnic jingoists to paint the state as unsafe by orchestrating supposed attacks David.

He alleged that they plan to cover up their already exposed plans of filing a petition against the November 11 election outside the period allowed under the Electoral Act.

Fanwo recalled that some lawyers, from across the three senatorial districts of the state, had, in the early hours of Monday, alerted the public to the alleged clandestine plan of the SDP and its governorship candidate to file their petition through the backdoor and backdate same to circumvent the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He claimed that the SDP commits heinous crime but turn around to play the victim.

The statement reads in part, “It is not hard for the discerning to see through the concocted lies and warped strategy of the SDP, as the purported attack on the Tribunal Secretary was said to have occurred on the day their dubious, anti-democratic plan was exposed

“Why was he not attacked before midnight of December 3, 2023, when the 21 21-day day window closed? Why is the SDP the first to know about the purported attack? How did they know that he was working on their so-called petition at the time he was allegedly attacked? Why has the SDP turned itself into the advocate for the Secretary? The public cannot be misled. The people know exactly what is happening.

“We have called endlessly on the security agencies in the state to act on a series of petitions before them against the criminalities being perpetrated by the SDP and its thugs all in the name of politics.

“They commit heinous crimes, kill innocent citizens, heighten tension in the state with hate speeches under a rejected ethnic agenda and turn around to play the victims through senseless propaganda. They even blatantly accuse the security agencies of committing crimes without any arrests being made.

“The inaction of the security agencies in the face of glaring atrocities being perpetrated by these desperate politicians and ethnic jingoists has further emboldened their thugs to attack the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Kogi State, something that has never happened in the history of our dear state. And now, they and their collaborators in crime have conjured a “dead on arrival” script on the attack of the Tribunal Secretary.”