Amnesty International Calls For Investigation, Prosecution Over Kaduna Bombing

Rights group, Amnesty International has called on the Nigerian authorities to investigate the air strikes that killed civilians in Kaduna community.

Making this call in a tweet on Tuesday, the right organisation asked the President Bola Tinubu led government to immediately investigate the airstrike.

The group further tasked President Tinubu to prosecute those responsible for the act and bring them to book.

“The Nigerian authorities must investigate these air strikes and where these investigations indicate criminal responsibility, prosecute those responsible and bring them to justice through fair trial,” tweet by Amnesty International read.

COAS, Taoreed Lagbaja Visits Kaduna After Army Air Strike Killed Residents In The State

Meanwhile, The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Tuesday visited Kaduna State following the Nigerian Army drone strike that occurred on Sunday night in which some innocent civilians were bombed to death.

Gen Lagbaja also visited Tudun Biri village where a gathering of villagers observing Maulud festivities were struck by the Army firepower, leading to their deaths.

The presence of the army chief is to condole with the families of the victims and also carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the community.

Naija News recalls that in claiming responsibility for the sad incident in which not less than thirty people were killed, the Army added that the strike happened ‘mistakenly’.