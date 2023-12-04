You Have No Right To Talk About Disciplinary Measure, We All Know You Betrayed Peter Obi – Eradiri Knocks LP Chairman

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, has warned the acting factional chairman of the party in the state, Eneyi Zidougha, to leave him out of the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, he urged the general public to disregard reports claiming that Zidougha had expelled him from the party.

He argued that the constitution has not conferred such powers on him.

Eradiri claimed that the chairman betrayed the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the election and should handle the crisis he has brought upon himself.

Eradiri said: “We all know what transpired ahead of the election. The so-called chairman worked against his party. He was accused of collecting N100 million to endorse the state governor. He didn’t hide it. He and some of his exco members worked for the candidate of the PDP for the sake of their stomachs.

“They betrayed Labour Party same way they betrayed our Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi. He led some of his exco to play the highest level of anti-party and doesn’t have the locus standi to talk about disciplinary measures against anybody.

Story continues below advertisement



“The local government chairmen of the party were angry at their shameful and selfish conduct and decided to take over the leadership of the party. I called on him to stop dissipating his energy on me and channel it to dealing with the crisis he created for himself because of money.”