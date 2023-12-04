Ten Directors Retire From INEC (Full List)

Ten directors have retired from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after attaining the mandatory 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

Naija News understands the retired directors were until the recent development, in charge of different departments at the electoral commission.

The retirees are: Mrs. Blessing Obidiegwu (Gender and Inclusivity); Anthony Abarowei (Finance and Accounts); Micah Lakumna (Administration); Alhaji Idris Aminu (Election and Party Monitoring); Olayiwola Oyeniyi (Finance and Accounts); and Chima Duruaku (Planning and Monitoring).

Others are: Mr. Leonard Lortsor (Estate, Works and Transport); Ayodele Aluko (Voter Education and Publicity); Samson Lebari (Security); and Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Legal Services and Drafting).

The retired directors were celebrated at a send-forth ceremony organized for them by INEC.

Speaking at the ceremony which held on Saturday in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu who was represented by INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Mohammed Adams, congratulated the retirement for serving the nation meritoriously through the commission.

He urged them to remain professional as they go into another phase of life.

Also, the INEC Secretary, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, who was represented at the event by the Director of INEC Secretariat, Mrs. Maryam Musa wished the retirees the best in their new lease of life.

On their part, the retired Directors maintained that for an institution such as the INEC, preservation, and sharing of knowledge holders experience holds enormous potential and a great opportunity as the first line of recourse for information to drive policy and strategy of the Commission.

They therefore opined that knowledge-holders should not be allowed to go without harnessing their experiences into the repository.

They spoke through the immediate past Director of Planning and Monitoring Directorate, Chima Duruaku.

“When people who have a wealth of knowledge walk away without emptying themselves back into the system, it becomes a problem,” he said.