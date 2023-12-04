Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 4th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 4th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The migration of doctors and other health workers to other countries is taking a toll on hospitals across the country as the institutions have reduced the number of their outpatients and surgeries due to a shortage of manpower.

The Guardian: Nigeria’s continued dependence on importation of petroleum products remains a concern despite awarding over 57 refinery licences in the last 18 years and an additional five recently. To many, the country appears to be comfortable with the practice despite the effect it has on the economy.

Vanguard: Criticisims yesterday, greeted the high number of delegates Nigeria sent to the ongoing Conference of the Parties, COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, at a time of austerity that the Federal Government was urging the citizenry to make more sacrifices.

The Nation: The National Assembly has laid out plans to meet the December 31 target for the passage and signing of the 2024 Appropriation Bill in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request. President Tinubu, while presenting the bill and laying the budget on Wednesday, urged the lawmakers to give it speedy passage to ensure the continuation of the January to December financial cycle.

Daily Trust: The Federal Government has come under fire over the huge number of Nigeria’s delegation to the ongoing COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nigeria was reported to have sent 1,411 delegates, the third highest at the summit.

