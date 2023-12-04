Davido Sparks Reactions Over Comment About COP28 In Dubai Amidst Outrage On Tinubu’s 1,411 Delegates

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stirred reactions online over a comment about the Nigerian delegate list at the United National Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Naija News reports that this comes after many Nigerians queried the administration of President Bola Tinubu over the inclusion of media personality, Toke Makinwa, in the list of Nigerian delegates at the convention.

Similarly, there has been outrage online about the over-bloated delegate list, with Nigeria having 1,411 persons in Dubai, the third highest of over 120 countries involved.

In a post via X, Davido noted it was pretty unusual for someone not to be able to post pictures of himself in Dubai because of the ongoing conversation about COP28.

He wrote: “So person wey just really go flex for Dubai now on him own no fit post 😂😂 shit funny AF …. I love it.”

Davido’s comment generated mixed reactions from netizens.

@YemiFirstson wrote: “We go think say na Govt sponsor am oh, make he no post yet oh”

@the_Lawrenz wrote: “If you post, you go explain tire”

@iam_ayobamie wrote: “Bring it on. If you post your flex, you dey on Jagaban pay list.”

@Mosuuro wrote: “Why na when COP28 dey occur you go Dubai? Something fishy going down”

@AjeboMezie wrote: “You no fit o, I can’t even post my post since I arrived Dubai If you dare, na Tinubu carry you go o”

@maureen_omeni wrote: “Posting Na for general, if you want us to know 😛 how you take flex for Dubai show it here. Bring it on”

@Oluwakeji_19 wrote: “Who is OBO referring too. no peace for the wicked”

@KaamilEmiola wrote: “Make dem no post ooo, cuz dem go explain who give them visa.”