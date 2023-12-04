Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 4th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1167 and sell at N1169 on Sunday 3rd December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 952 Selling Rate 953

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced a full waiver on accumulated penalties and interests for outstanding tax liabilities until December 31, 2023.

The FIRS chairman, Zacch Adedeji, made this known in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi.

Adedeji said the decision was to alleviate the burden on taxpayers and businesses and to promote compliance with tax laws.

The FIRS chairman said penalties and interests are imposed for failure by companies to fulfil their tax obligation as and when due as stipulated in extant tax laws.

“Forgiveness on piled up penalties and interests was in recognition of the challenges that many taxpayers have faced in settling their outstanding tax liabilities,” Adedeji said.