UEFA To Investigate Sexual Noises Heard During Euro 2024 Draw

The European football governing body, UEFA, has announced that it is looking into claims that there were sexual noises during the broadcast of the Euro 2024 draw on Saturday.

During the draw, noises suspected to be sexual activities were heard when Switzerland was being added to Group A alongside hosts Germany, Scotland, and Hungary.

The incident is similar to the noises heard during the BBC live broadcast of the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolves in January.

Controversial YouTuber Daniel Jarvis was reportedly behind the January incident and the latest incident at the Euro 2024 draw ceremony on Saturday.

Jarvis revealed himself as the brain behind the sexual noises via his live stream on X by announcing to his viewers that he was the one behind the noises as the draw was being transmitted on BBC.

“Listen that was us, that was us. We got it in there, we put the phone in there, we rung it, sex noise at the Euro 2024 draw”, he excitedly announced to his viewers.

During the incident, the BBC host of the live broadcast, Giorgio Marchetti, confirmed that “There was some noise here, but it has since stopped”.

When asked about the incident, England manager Gareth Southgate said he heard some noises from where he was sitting in the audience.

He added, “I’m assuming it was some sort of a prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was”.