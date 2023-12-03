Nigeria’s Electoral System Is Deeply Corrupt – Babangida

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, has said the country’s electoral system is deeply corrupt.

Aliyu stated this on Saturday at the 2023 Annual Lecture and General Meeting of the Kaduna state chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The former governor said the nation’s corrupt electoral system has made it impossible for honest people to contest elections.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also stated that delegates for primary elections see the nomination process as an avenue to make money.

He said: “One of the issues that may erode the confidence in our system is in our election and electoral system, to the extent that some prominent Nigerians are questioning whether democracy is workable in Nigeria,” he said.

“The process is so corrupted that it has become impossible for honest and not well-to-do-person to contest election in Nigeria.

“The delegates see the nomination process as their opportunity to make money and shamelessly collect from all the aspirants, knowing that they can only cast their votes for one person. At the end of it all, the highest bidder gets nominated.”

Also speaking, the former Niger governor said the level of corruption in the electoral system has also made the court elect most election victors.

He added: “Our institutions that should engender confidence and loyalty to the nation have become porous, corrupt and display a total lack of integrity.

“Sale and purchase of appointment both at the civil service and political levels. Most of these offices are supposed to be neutral, non-partisan and loyal to the country and the government of the day.

“How can that happen when an officer who purchased his offices now knows the beauty of corruption?

“In addition, these are the offices that talk, treat and handle issues of ethical, sustainable development. We may be doomed if we don’t arrest and correct the situation.

“How many of us know the councillor representing your ward, the members of the state assembly, your members of the house of representatives, your senator, not to mention your governor or minister?

“We have a runaway democracy because we, the critical stakeholders, don’t seem to care so long we are in our comfort zone. We must pay attention so that those we elect must be reminded of their responsibilities.”