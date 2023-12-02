Wike: Sheikh Gumi Finds It Hard To Close His Mouth When He Sees Something Wrong – Miyetti Allah Leader

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo has reacted to Sheikh Gumi’s submission that Abuja belongs to Northerners and only a northerner and a Muslim should be the FCT minister.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Bodejo opined that Gumi was trying to warn the FCT minister against his constant demolition of the territory when he made the statement.

The Miyetti Allah leader stated that Gumi is very straightforward and can’t close his mouth when he sees something that is not right.

Bodejo stated this during an interview with The Sun.

He insisted that the Sheikh is the kind of person who speaks out so people can understand his position.

According to him, “Sheik Gumi is an elderly man, a Malam who knows what he is doing. As I said earlier, Nigeria is one, and it is for everybody. In respect of the FCT Minister, Nysom Wike, I don’t think it was for nothing that Gumi said that Abuja is for northerners. I think it was an issue concerning the central mosque, which I read on social media. Maybe, it was that thing that brought about the issue. Many Malams talked, but why is it only Sheik Gumi that people are talking about? The man is very straightforward. Maybe, it is just to make Wike understand that the way he talks about demolishing here and there is not the way to go. He is a person who would say something that people would react to.