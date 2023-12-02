Three Oyo Monarchs Die In Auto Crash, Nine Others Injured

An auto crash in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State has resulted in the deaths of three traditional rulers.

The accident which happened on Friday, involved a Benz E230 and a commercial Scania truck.

According to eyewitness accounts, two of the monarchs died at the scene, while the third succumbed to injuries a few hours later at Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital.

Additionally, nine other individuals were injured in a separate accident on the same day.

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke with Punch, Olawoyin Adekunle, said, “Six passengers were involved in the crash, but the three survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital. The affected passengers were going to a social function in the nearby community when the accident occurred.

“The affected monarchs are Olodogbo of Odogbo, Onibowula of Bowula and Alayetoro of Ayetoro in Oriire Local Government.”

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed the incident and said, “It was a head-on collision involving private and commercial vehicles on Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway. The survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital while the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.”

In a related development, Adekanye also confirmed that nine out of the 13 persons suffered varying degrees of burnt when a truck caught fire on the Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway on the same day