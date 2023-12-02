Otti Inaugurates 17 LG Transition Chairmen, Emphasizes Security, Welfare

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has sworn in 17 local government transition council chairpersons, urging them to design programs aligning with the government’s reconstruction agenda.

The inaugural ceremony took place at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, the state capital, where Otti emphasized the importance of the newly sworn-in officials prioritizing the security and welfare of the Abia residents as they oversee local government affairs.

Addressing the council chairpersons, Otti stressed the need to strengthen the security architecture in towns and villages within their jurisdictions. Chief Ndubuise Ike, representing other council bosses, expressed their commitment to this goal and thanked the governor for their appointments.

Following the swearing-in, Governor Otti and his cabinet members held discussions with a delegation from the Bank of Industry (BOI), led by Usen Effiong, the Executive Director of Corporate Services.