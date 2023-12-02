Fire Outbreak At ABU Senate Building

The Senate building of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria experienced a fire outbreak on Friday evening.

A statement from Awwal Umar, the university’s Director of Public Affairs, revealed that the fire began around 4:15 pm.

It originated from a small room containing an electrical Distribution Board on the ground floor of the building.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

According to the statement “No injuries or casualties have been However, the Distribution Board and some obsolete public address systems have been consumed by the fire.

“The timely intervention of the University firefighters and security personnel saved the situation. In fact, power has since been restored to the building.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kabiru Bala, who was at the scene of the incident along with some management staff and hundreds of sympathisers, commended the University firefighters and security personnel for putting out the fire.