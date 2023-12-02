2go Lovers Set To Wed After 12 Years Relationship – [Photos]

A young lady identified as Florence Nwankpa on Instagram has shared her love story with a man she met twelve years ago on the popular social media platform, 2go.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Nwankpa revealed she met her fiance on the messaging app 12 years ago and both have maintained a close relationship which eventually is about to lead to marriage.

Nwankpa made this known on her Instagram account on Friday, sharing a throwback photo with her partner, as well as recent prewedding photos.

Sharing their love history with throwback pictures, she wrote: “To God be the glory. To every love, there is a love story. 2go remains my best chatting platform because it offered me the most precious gift I could ever ask for.

“Rewind to 2011 when I met him on 2go, he was bent on having a date with me but I wasn’t ready at the moment. On a certain Saturday morning, he visited my church without prior information.

“He sat next to me at the other row, (I didn’t notice because I’ve not seen him before) and took pictures of me while service was ongoing.

“When I got home, I received my pictures taken at a closed range inside the church. I was very angry because I wasn’t in my best outfit (Mum’s gown and shoes ).

“We became very good friends thereafter but I refused to meet him. On the 6th of Dec 2013, (my birthday) he called to offer a birthday gift, I sent my younger brother #belikepresh to pick up the gift.

“My brother came back with a big portrait of my 2go profile picture. I was like, huh!, this guy is too forward and intentional.

“Surprisingly, I got admitted into the university in the same state where he was schooling and friendship became stronger. Fast forward to now….. we are getting married.”

See more photos below: