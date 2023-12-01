Nigeria News
‘You’re Inexperienced’ – Senate Slams Dele Alake For Shunning Invitation
The Senate, on Thursday, slammed the Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, for shunning an invitation to appear before its Committee on Solid Minerals.
The Red Chamber said the relative inexperience exhibited by Alake has created a cloudy future for the yet-to-be-explored wealth of the ministry.
The Senate, which summoned Alake, to appear before its Committee on Solid Minerals Wednesday, chided him for disregarding its invitation and threatened zero allocation in the 2024 budget.
Alake is expected to brief the senate committee on the federal government’s work plan to develop the sector and block illegal mining.
The committee made the resolution, during its meeting and expressed dissatisfaction about the failure of the minister to appear before it
The panel said Alake usually gave excuses that he travelled with Tinubu, and expressed concerns that the minister had abandoned his primary duties of bringing the mining sector to international repute.
Ekong also pointed out that the 2021 contributions of the solid minerals sector to Nigeria’s GDP stood at 0.63 per cent.