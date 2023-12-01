Security Operatives Uncover Illegal Oil Refining Warehouse In Abuja

In collaboration with security operatives, an illegal oil refining warehouse in Mabushi, Abuja, has been discovered by security operatives.

This revelation was made by the Director of the Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mukhtar Galadima, following a clamp-down exercise on Thursday, Naija News reports.

Galadima revealed that an area designated for commercial purposes, spanning three to four plots of land, has been converted into a facility where oil and diesel are being adulterated and distributed to various parts of the city.

He criticized the development and emphasized that the administration will continue to take strict action against activities in the nation’s capital that lack government approval, particularly the revocation of titles.

“During the continuation of our city sanitation exercise in Mabushi opposite the Mobil filling station on Ahmadu Way, we discovered an illegal refining site where oil and diesel are being adulterated; we have done the needful by moving the items to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“From what we have seen so far, about three or four plots of land designated for commercial purposes have been converted to unapproved activities, and we believe the owners are fully aware there will be consequences.