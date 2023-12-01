Pastor Arrested For Killing Wife In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a pastor identified as Aiodun Sunday for allegedly killing his wife, Tosin Oluwadare, in Ido-Ile in Ekiti West LGA of Ekiti State.

The spokesman of the command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect is with the command and that the investigation is ongoing.

It was gathered that the pastor, a former herbalist, was posted to a Christ Apostolic Church in Ori-Oke, Ido Mountain, Ekiti West, where he was once expelled before the dastardly act took place.

A step-brother of the deceased, Samuel Ibironke, alleged that, “After killing my sister, he called my wife who is a health worker to come and assist him, only for my wife to get there and discover that he strangled my sister to death.”

It was further gathered that the pastor was allegedly caught with the corpse on his way out of the town.

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, in his reaction to the incident, condemned the killing of the woman, “It is a very sad development which nearly set the town on fire because the youths went on a rampage in protest against the so-called pastor.