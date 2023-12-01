Gov Seyi Makinde Picks Date To Present Staff Of Office To Soun Of Ogbomoso, Aseyin Of Iseyin

The Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has announced dates for the official coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Ọba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, Orumogege III and the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Ọba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri III, Ajirotutu I.

According to a statement signed by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, the Aseyin coronation will be on December 14, 2023, while that of Soun will be on December 19, 2023.

The statement, released on Thursday, November 30, added that the state government has set up a coronation committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi.

Other members of the committee include the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Mr Segun Olayiwola, the commissioner for culture and tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, the commissioner for information and civic orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Retired Commissioner of Police Sunday Odukoya.

Naija News understands the committee has been holding meetings with coronation committees from the two palaces over the past few weeks and has undertaken inspections of the venues for the events.

“All is now set for the big events.