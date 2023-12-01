Military Helicopter Crashlands In Port Harcourt, Explodes

A Nigeria Air Force helicopter has crash landed and exploded at the NAF Base, Port Harcourt.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened around 7:50 am on Friday, but what led to the crash could not be immediately ascertained

A source who spoke with Punch said, “I was inside my apartment when I heard this thunderous sound at the NAF Base.

“The next thing I saw was a thick flame. I don’t know if there are casualties because I can’t go close to the scene for now. But I heard a blast twice.”

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of NAF, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement.

He said all those onboard survived, though they sustained “minor injuries”.

The statement reads, “Fortunately, the entire crew of 5 survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently en route to Port Harcourt to assess the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.