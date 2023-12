100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For December

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the month of December, the twelfth month of the year 2023.

A happy new month to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. I am sending you all the good wishes you will ever desire to achieve in this New Month. I hope that this New Month you will continue to swim in the pool of grace as you succeed beyond human expectations. Happy new month.

2. In this New Month, I wish you a glorious and a fantastic start. It’s a brand new month for you to fulfil all your desires which are surely feasible. Happy new month.

3. Happy New Month, my dear. I wish you to achieve the very best of your hopes in the remaining days this month. I know that this New Month will reveal its goodness towards you and your family. Happy New Month.

4. In this New Month, your pains will be in the past, and your gains will be exalted because you shall have dominion over your challenges. Happy new month, I wish you a very blessed month ahead.

5. Welcome to the New Month where you shall regain opportunities to multiply your struggle as you continue to from grace to dominion. I wish you the very best life will offer this month. Happy New Month.

6. This New Month shall bring you Joy, Love, Grace, Hope, Cheers, and Happiness. This Month you shall look fresher and do more significant things than the past months. Happy New Month.

7. I wish that this New Month will provide a plethora of reasons for you to cheer. I pray that this New Month puts on a higher level. May this New Month bring you glory and dominion. Happy New Month!

8. It is indeed amazing to know that you made it to this New Month. I wish you the very best successes as you journey through life this New Month. Happy New Month.

9. I hope you enjoy a Happy New Month from the bottom of my heart. I pray that this month will never bring negativity to you but rather opportunities to convert them to positivity. I wish you a very Happy New Month.

10. Joy, Happiness, Love, Good Health and many more Fulfilments are my wishes for you this new month. I Wish you a Happy New Month devoid of your worries and sorrows.

Happy New Month Wishes and Messages for Family

11. Never let negativity ruin the fresh breeze of this new month. Make every second count by putting a smile on that face. I love you, and I will keep wishing you happiness all through the new month.

12. I hope you encounter a happy new month, my dear. I have nothing to give you on this beautiful first day of the month than sweet wishes for you. I wish you the absolute blessing of God and the presence of his favor in your life. Have a fantastic new month.

13. You have always been instrumental in my wellbeing, and I am happy to welcome you once more to an excellent brand new month. I wish you more peace and happiness. Keep smiling always. Have a Happy new month, dear.

14. Welcome to the month of smiles and God’s goodness. You are alive because of the grace that covers you. For being such a great and amazing person, I wish you a beautiful new month from the first day of this month to the very last day.

15. Your new month will be brighter than the morning sun, cute as a butterfly and lovely as you are. Have a fantastic month that compliments your beauty. A happy new month to you.

16. Thank you for being the one who brightens my mood when the world seems to be ending. For every encouraging word you say to me, may a smile never leave your face. Go ahead and have a beautiful month of Blessing.

17. You are a blessing because you light up my life with hopes and I gladly exist to give you all the good love you truly deserve. You will have a wonderful month better than the one you just left. Have a great month ahead, my love.

18. I wish many more sweet memories of this new month. I hope you find the excellent opportunities you have been seeking. May there be the manifestation of God’s greatness in your life. Your new month has arrived with love and warmth. They are all for you dear.

19. It is a new month with new adventures and unquantifiable opportunities. Take advantage of this particular first day and change something about your life today. There is power in spoken words, say your wishes and watch how it comes to past.

20. May happiness locate you as you start this new month. May good health be your portion and let God’s will speak in your life. Here is a refreshing new month that will crown all your efforts. A happy new month to you my dear. Live life to the fullest.

21. I do not only wish you a happy new month but another 30 days of joy. Start the month with good thoughts and know that all your heart desires will be fruitful this month. Have a fantastic brand new month.

22. I am passionate as I write to you. I wish you a fabulous new month. Grace into it in grand style and always remember that my prayers and good thoughts are still there for you. Enjoy the new month.

23. Open your heart to possibilities and opportunities this new month. I am sending you a truckload of laughter and happiness that will last you all through the days this month. Know that there is always a reason to be happy as long as you are breathing.

24. Step into the new month with smiles because you are a blessing to those around you. Keep it at the back of your mind that dreams do come to past no matter how big they seem. Chase your goals this month and have fun as you do. Happy new month.

25. I wish you all the happiness heaven can give today because you are about to enter a season of fulfillment. I hope you find the best in this new month. Wear your smile as you go through the days of the month.

26. Have a fabulous new month and may the beautiful colors that come with the month beautify your life. Keep being open-minded and the best will find its way to you. May the month bring you closer to your heart desires.

27. You are steps away from your month of abundance. Look ahead and see the bundle of happiness and bundle of joy waiting for you there. I know that the new month has so much in store for you. Enjoy the incredible feeling the new month brings.

28. You advance as every single day goes by and as further months surface. Accept the new status and get better like fine wine. The new month comes with a change, and I am sure that you will be experiencing a whole lot of amazing things this new month.

29. May this new month bless you will sweet moments that money can’t buy. I wish the new month brings you nothing but the best. May all your unfulfilled wishes be granted. I love you every day, happy new month.

30. Embrace the new month as it approaches you with too many life goodies. I wish you a colorful new month that will leave better than you were in the past. Time is everything and this new month is giving you more time.

31. The new month is here for you. Accept it because it is better than being in the past. Brush up yourself from the disappointments be ready for the next opportunity facing you. Have a fantastic new month.

32. Always keep a smile on your face as you advance into this new month. Check out the opportunities for the new month and know that it keeps getting better. I wish a happy new month with all the love in the world. You are special always.

33. New month presents you with a new life and new opportunities to do things differently. No matter what comes your way, remember to keep a smile on your face because the world smiles at those that are happy with themselves. Happy new month.

34. I wish you all the happiness and pleasures you have always carved for this month. All you have been through in the past month is meant to make you healthy and not break you. Life is smiling at you because it is your new dawn.

35. Let the sunshine of this first day of the month shine on you. I know that your life is about to be more colorful than it used to be when the blessings of the new month come on you. I wish you a fantastic new month.

36. The new month is making your life more colorful and fulfilled as you expect. The love, peace, and happiness that you have secretly wished for will be all yours this new month. Be prepared for what is coming is big. Happy new month.

37. Life is going to be good if it was terrible and it will be better if it was formerly good. I wish you the best of lucks in the forthcoming month and remember that I will keep praying for your heart desires to come true. You are on your path to greater heights.

38. The new month is knocking on your door with a basket filled with love, care, and happiness. Open up and welcome it in because you are the spotlight for the month. Let all your wishes become realities. Happy new month dear.

39. This month is offering you another 30 days of smiles. Will you accept and make the best of the new month or will you reject and dwell in the past? You have the answer yourself. I wish you all the best in this coming new month.

40. I hope you find smiles, joy, and delight in the next 30 days of your life. I wish you a beautiful new month ahead. Knowing that you are happy makes every day of my life better than it used to be. Happy new month, my dearest.

41. I want you to celebrate this new month alongside me because my wishes are for the new month to be beautiful like the butterflies and tender like the flowers. It is another new month of happiness and fun. Have a blastoff new month.

42. I wish you a new month that will bring you the good things in life. You are way closer to your dreams with the passing of each day. Be happy that you are in a new month. I wish you the best at all time.

43. The goodies of this new month in your life will be there for all to see. Approach the month with a winner mindset and new focus. Only with those two tools can you conquer anything that comes to you in life.

44. The new month is a fresh start. A hope to build on and a brand new chance to make thing different from the way they used to be. As you step into the new month, know that life is too short to complain of your loses all the time. Be happy and enjoy the rest of the month.

45. It is a month of merriment. Be the best you can be and keep a clean heart because what the new month brings is far better than what the past month took away. You are on your path to success so keep up the faith and have a fantastic new month.

46. Time doesn’t stop for anybody, and you have to make use of every opportunity the new month gifts you. It is undoubtedly going to be a lovely month for you; all you have to do is make the best out of it. Happy new month.

47. This new month is your new dawn of unending testimonies. There is nothing between you and your destiny. You are in charge now, and I pray your tomorrow to be brighter than your today. Happy new month, dear.

48. On this new month, you only need to look back at the things you left in the past month and thank God. Look forward and always believe that things will keep getting better. Cheers to the goodies the new month have in store for us.

49. Feel the first Sun of this new month on your skin and be happy. Not so many people have the privilege to be alive as you are. As long as you are alive, there is no limit to what you can achieve. Happy new month.

50. Never let your worries weigh you down. As long as you keep breathing, you will always turn your fears around. I wish you a shinning month with loads of sweet wishes. Enjoy every inch of the new month.

51. You won’t cease being the best for people around you this month and forever. A happy new month to you.

52. This month, and beyond, may you be the definition of God’s grace. Amen.

53. As you start this month, success shall be yours in all your endeavours. Happy new month, dear.

54. Your life shall not lack grace and mercy, this new month. A happy new month to you and yours.

55. You shall enjoy favour everywhere you turn to this month and throughout this year.

56. You shall greatly increase on every side this month. A happy new month to you.

57. All through this month, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. A happy new month to you and yours.

58. Every step you take this month shall lead you to unspeakable testimonies, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

59. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you start this new month. Amen.

60. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable this month and beyond. A happy new month to you.

61. When this month ends, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! A happy new month to you from me.

62. This month, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Amen. Happy new month.

63. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy. Happy new month, dear.

64. This month, the voice that parted the Red Sea shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy new month, dear.

65. The Lord that brought water out of rock will open the doors of unimaginable blessings for you this month and beyond. A happy new month to you and your family.

66. By the grace of God, every unpleasant event shall answer to a miracle this month. Have a blessed month.

67. Among your peers, fresh testimonies shall be your portion this month. Enjoy every moment of the new month.

68. Accelerated favour shall locate you and irreversible success shall be your daily experience this month. Best of the month to you!

69. You shall laugh over every situation this month and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. Have a blessed month.

70. May God grant you the grace to overcome all reigning challenges in your life this month and beyond. Happy new month.

71. This month, those who present themselves as your friends but are deadly enemies shall be exposed & disgraced in Jesus name. Happy newest month.

72. As long as there’s God in heaven, this month shall be to your favour. Your family shall share in same. Happy new month.

73. Your life will always be peaceful and you shall be an example of all amazing things. Happy new month.

74. The door of goodness shall be opened for you and your family, this month and forever. A happy new month to you all.

75. Every satanic power trying to reorder your life this month shall be crushed by heavenly hosts. A victorious month ahead!

76. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny for evil this month shall perish by fire. Happy new month.

77. All your pending blessings shall be delivered to you this month in Jesus name. A testimony-filled month ahead!

78. This shall be your month of surprising testimonies, in Jesus name. A happy new month to you from me.

79. Let every challenge in your life begin to receive the attention of the King of Kings for divine intervention. So shall it be for you this month! Happy new month.

80. Your moment of struggles shall give way to seasons of laughter and so shall it be for you this month. A happy new month to you.

81. Whatever has made you wander around in the past months will turn around this month and make you a “wonder” to your generation. Happy new month.

82. Everywhere you go this month, may you enjoy divine favour in Jesus name. Enjoy it.

83. This new month, I pray you will be divinely connected for greater exploits in Jesus name. Happy new month.

84. As you start this month, may all ordinances and laws are written contrary to your destiny be shattered into pieces in Jesus name. A happy new month of victory.

85. By the Grace of God, all you have ever lost in times past will be restored to you this month. Be expectant! Happy new month.

86. This month, God will increase and multiply your harvest. You will testify to God’s goodness in all you do. A happy new month to you.

87. Throughout this month, you will testify over all situations by the power in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

88. Good things will not be scarce in your life throughout this month and beyond, in Jesus Mighty name. Happy new month.

89. As you start this new month, nothing will remove the radiant Glory of God over your life in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

90. As the Sun rises every morning, so shall your greatness emerge throughout this month and forever, in the same of Jesus. Happy new month.

91. From this month, the Almighty God will command the Heavens and the earth to act in your favour, in all you do. Happy new month.

92. For you and all yours, the glory of the latter months of this year shall be greater than the former, in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

93. This month, God will speak for you in every way and you shall testify to His Goodness. Happy new month.

94. Like never before, Heaven will open for your sake this month and blessings from above will locate you. A happy new month to you.

95. Whatever you say or do this month shall be seasoned with favour. Have a blessed month ahead.

96. God’s presence shall be your daily abode throughout this month. I wish you all the best of the month.

97. Throughout this month and beyond, no evil shall fall upon you and your family in Jesus name. All the best!

98. very power set to crumble your way and your household’s shall be shattered.

99. Under a divine declaration, begin to advance, begin to make it, begin to proceed as you begin this month. I wish you all the best.

100. Things of joy will not cease from your home this month, and throughout this year. A happy new month to you and your family.