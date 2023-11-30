We Will Not Open Our Eyes And Allow PDP Swallow APC – Group Sends Message To Tinubu, Ganduje, Calls For Help

A support group of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has raised an alarm over an impending defection of two All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmakers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state.

The group, under the aegis of Progressive Frintliners, which participated in grassroots campaigns for Tinubu’s 2023 election, begged the president and the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje to intervene in the situation.

Speaking via a statement by its president, Emmanuel Kefas Adams and the Secretary, Comrade John Matthias, the group urged Tinubu and Ganduje to look into the disturbing allegations about clandestine ploys to deceive party members and exploit APC’s goodwill in Taraba state for the opposition.

The group emphasized that there is strong suspicion that APC is about to lose two National Assembly seats to PDP within the next few weeks

The Progressive Frintliners said: “We have been inundated with reports alleging unholy alliances between the PDP government in Taraba state and these two National Assembly members, who rode into power on the back of APC goodwill.

“The PDP state governor is believed to be undermining APC towards achieving long-term political goals.

“Specifically, we urge both President Bola Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to find out why and how the party lost both the presidential and governorship election votes in their Constituencies.

“We feel very worried by allegations that both Senator David Jimkuta and Honorable Mark Useni of the House Representatives are set to fulfill a rumoured pre-election agreement to defect to the PDP and support Governor Agbu Kefas, who garnered support for them during the pre-election court cases.