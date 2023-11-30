Nigeria’s Super Eagles Drop Two Places In Latest FIFA Rankings

The latest FIFA ranking has seen the Super Eagles of Nigeria slip down two positions, now placing 42nd in the world.

According to the ranking table on the official website of the World Football governing body, the Eagles experienced a decrease of 16.04 points, resulting in a total of 1474.44 points compared to 1490.48 points in October.

Despite this decline, Super Eagles standing on the African continent remains unchanged, as they continue to hold the 6th position, trailing behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt, respectively.

This drop in ranking follows the Super Eagles’ recent 1-1 draw in their two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho on November 16th and Zimbabwe on November 19th, Naija News understands.

Despite Argentina (1st) maintaining their lead ahead of France (2nd), England (3rd, up 1) has now joined the trio of teams at the forefront, followed by Belgium (4th, up 1), who have also climbed one position.

Although Brazil (5th, down 2) has lost ground after consecutive defeats against Colombia and Argentina, they have managed to hold onto their place in the top 5.

The Netherlands (6th, up 1) and Portugal (7th, down 1) have swapped positions within the top 10, which is once again completed by Spain (8th), Italy (9th), and Croatia (10th).

Uruguay (11th, up 4) has made significant progress, but they have to settle for a place just outside the top 10.

Meanwhile, the Comoros Islands (119th, up 9) have had an even more remarkable month with victories against the Central African Republic and Ghana, resulting in their highest-ever position at 119th place, giving them two reasons to celebrate.

Although Kosovo (101st, up 4) may not have climbed as many spots as the Comorans, they have also achieved their highest ranking to date.

Other notable movers in the November ranking include Guinea-Bissau (103rd, up 7), Azerbaijan (114th, up 6), Libya (120th, up 6), Malaysia (130th, up 7), and Rwanda (133rd, up 7).

In addition to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers held in African countries, Asia, and South America, the ranking also factored in other confederations’ schedules, such as UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches, Concacaf Nations League 2023-24 encounters, and the Pacific Games 2023.