Nigerian Defence Academy Turns Down 29,559 Applicants, Admits 441 Cadets

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has declined applications from 29,559 individuals seeking admission as cadets for the 75th Regular Course at the military institution.

Major General John Ochai, the Commandant of the NDA, revealed this information during the matriculation ceremony, where 441 cadets, including one student from the Gambia, were formally inducted into various degree programs as part of the 75th Regular Course.

General Ochai highlighted that the selection of these 441 cadets from a pool of over 30,000 applicants emphasizes the academy’s commitment to competence and adherence to international standards.

Emphasizing the importance of competence and compliance, General Ochai addressed the newly matriculated cadets, urging them to maintain unwavering dedication and embrace the principles of self-discipline and resilience throughout their training. He underscored that the academy’s training is designed to prepare them for national defence operations.

In another development, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar-Surajo Imam has become the first serving Nigerian Army Officer to become a Professor at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The promotion, ratified during a council meeting in September, took effect from October 1, 2023. Imam, from the Department of Mechatronics Engineering, has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Bayero University and master’s and PhD degrees in mechatronics and robotics from Newcastle University.