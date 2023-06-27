Maj. General Ochai Resumes As New NDA Commandant

Major General John Ochai has taken over as the 32nd Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State following his

Naija News reports that Ochai took over from Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, who proceeded on retirement after 33 years of meritorious service.

Ochai officially remues as the new NDA Commandant following the recent deployment of some senior officers by the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen Taoreed A. Lagbaja.

In his inaugural speech, Ochai described his appointment as a privilege to serve, noting that his primary responsibility is towards the cadets and staff development.

The new NDA Commandant appreciated his predecessor, Maj Gen Yusuf for a job well done and congratulated him for his successful retirement and impressive service to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation.

He further disclosed that it would be difficult to fill the shoes of his predecessor but he has been prepared to handle the responsibility, through the out gone Commandants’ mentorship and training.

The new Commandant expressed his readiness to learn, noting that every appointment is an opportunity for learning and improvement

In his brief remarks during the handing-over ceremony at the NDA Headquarters on Tuesday, Yusuf thanked God for a successful career and fruitful tenure as Commandant NDA.

He appreciated the entire NDA community for their various support while he was Commandant and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor whom he described as a highly decorated officer and the right man for the job.

While applauding the appointment of Maj Gen Ochai, the erstwhile Commandant described his relationship with the new Commandant as cordial, having worked together in different capacities, including 7 Division Maiduguri and Department of Operations, Army Headquarters, Abuja.

He congratulated Maj Gen Ochai on his appointment, wishing him a successful tenure in office.

Profile of Maj Gen Ochai

Maj Gen. Ochai is a member of 39 Regular Course and a highly decorated officer of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps.

The new NDA Commandant’s previous appointments include Director of Operations, Army Headquarters, and Commandant of the Nigerian Army Armoured School, Bauchi, among other notable appointments.

Ochai brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy.