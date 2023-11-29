Tinubu Has Failed To Uphold Human Rights After Six Months In Office – Amnesty International

Rights group Amnesty International has accused President Bola Tinubu of failing to uphold human rights in Nigeria after spending six months as president.

Making this allegation in its human rights agenda report released on Wednesday, the rights organisation charged the president to ensure that everyone can fully and effectively enjoy their human right and hold perpetrators of past rights violations to account.

“Tinubu’s new administration still has the chance not only to ensure that everyone is able to fully and effectively enjoy their human rights but also to hold perpetrators of past rights violations to account. The Nigerian authorities must ensure that human rights are at the centre of their policies, implement findings of previous investigation panels on human rights violations, and promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, effectively and transparently investigate human rights violations under the past government to ensure justice and accountability,” Amnesty International in the statement said.

Naija News reports that the organisation’s director, Isa Sanusi, tasked President Tinubu to publicly commit to ending decades of human rights violations.

“President Bola Tinubu and his administration must publicly commit to ending decades of human rights violations by ensuring that suspected perpetrators of past violations are brought to justice and implementing safeguards that drastically improve respect for human rights. President Tinubu’s government must unveil a blueprint for addressing the gross human rights violations that have been committed across the country,” Sanusi said.