NUPRC Issues Order For Chevron To Follow Legal Protocols In Warri Host Communities Dispute

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has ordered Chevron Nigeria Limited to comply with the Petroleum Industry Act in establishing the Host Communities Development Trust Fund Board in Warri South, Delta State.

The regulatory intervention by NUPRC comes in response to a dispute between Chevron and the Ugbororo, Ugbegugun, and Denbele communities regarding the composition and nomenclature of the trust fund. In an effort to bring resolution to the matter, NUPRC has mandated both parties to maintain a peaceful atmosphere until a resolution is achieved.

A press release from the Commission’s Head of Public Affairs & Communication Unit, Olaide Shonola, conveyed that these directives were issued following a meeting between the conflicting parties and NUPRC’s Chief Executive, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, in Abuja.

During the meeting, Engr. Komolafe urged the parties involved to uphold the existing status quo and ensure peace prevails in the operational area. He said the regulator is committed to ensuring that the appropriate actions are taken promptly.

The statement emphasized that Engr. Komolafe, after considering the presentations of the parties, issued a regulatory position directing Chevron to resolve the matter within two weeks, in strict accordance with the explicit provisions of the PIA.

Engr. Komolafe stressed the need for immediate consultation meetings with the communities to address the delineation and naming of the fund in alignment with the PIA. Additionally, he mandated the re-composition of the Board of Trustees, aligning with a prior directive from the Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

NUPRC specified that the re-composition process must be overseen by its Warri Regional Office, with expectations for its completion and the submission of a comprehensive report to the Commission within two weeks. The Commission’s intervention aims to ensure adherence to the law and foster an equitable resolution to the ongoing dispute.