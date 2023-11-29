Notorious Thug Surrenders To Police In Kano

A notorious thug in Kano State, popularly known as Hantar Daba, has surrendered himself to the state police command.

Naija News learnt that Duba surrendered to the Police after a bounty of N500,000 was placed on him alongside three other top thugs, Nasiru Abdullahi, alias Chile Maidoki of Layin Polewire Kurna, Abba Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu, famous for promoting thuggery in Kano metropolis.

The spokesman of the command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that Daba brought himself in the company of his mother, requesting to be part of the amnesty programme of the state government.

Kiyawa added that the notorious thug admitted his wrongdoing and expressed interest in promoting peace and sustainable development of the state.

He said, “I am sure you will also recall that Abba Burakita and Chile Maidoki had since reported and surrendered themselves to the command, especially Abba Burakita, who later brought his followers totalling 40 on the 26th of October, 2023.

“The good news is that the last person, Hantar Daba, yesterday, 27th of November, 2023, who had been on the run, finally surrendered himself to the police command.

“He was led with joy and happiness by his mother and some family members requesting to be part of the amnesty programme of the state government. Hantar Daba said he was so sorry for the past ugly life and was now ready to participate in the promotion of peace and sustainable development of the state.

“He admitted that he controlled more than 100 followers from his camp who he had a strong influence on and would broker peace with them and bring them to totally change from the longtime supremacy fight (Fadan Yan Daba) regime between Hausawa, Gwale and Kofar Na’isa thug groups.”