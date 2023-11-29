Northern Elders Forum Appoints New Spokesperson To Replace Datti Ahmed

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has named Abdul-Azeez Suleiman as the new spokesperson for the group.

Naija News reports Sulieman replaces Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed who was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Special Adviser On Political issues in the office of Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The appointment of Suleiman was contained in a letter personally signed by NEF’s Convener, Professor Ango Abdullahi.

It is understood that the new NEF spokesperson is a veteran journalist and was until the latest appointment, the spokesman of the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG).

According to Professor Ango Abdullahi, “I am pleased to inform you that I have approved the recommendation to appoint you as the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

“Your appointment is a reflection of your unwavering dedication and contributions towards promoting and protecting the interests of the North and Nigeria as a whole, during your time with the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

“Furthermore, your extensive experience in credible, fearless, selfless, and ethical journalism, also contributes to making you a great fit for this role.

“The NEF hopes that you will utilize your exceptional qualities and experience to enhance the NEWs activities and promote its image through cooperation with its directors and other members of the Forum.

“Congratulations on your appointment, and we look forward to the incredible value you will bring to the NEF,” the letter said.