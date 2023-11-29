Nigeria News
Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 29th November, 2023
Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 29th November 2023.
Vanguard: Nigeria’s external debt profile will hit over $51.759 billion, as President Bola Tinubu yesterday sought the National Assembly’s approval for fresh $8.6 billion and €100 million foreign loans.
The Guardian: The inability of Nigeria to feed itself in the face of rising population and over $6.7 trillion natural resources may increase the food import burden to $110 billion in the next two years, the President of African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, said yesterday.
The Nation: The political crisis in Ondo State took a new turn yesterday. The deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is expected to sign an undated resignation letter, according to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji.
Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sought the Senate approval to borrow $8,699,168,559 and €100 million to execute critical projects across the country. The figures put together amount to N7, 097,738,729,598.