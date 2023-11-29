Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 29th November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 29th November 2023.

Vanguard: Nigeria’s external debt profile will hit over $51.759 billion, as President Bola Tinubu yesterday sought the National Assembly’s approval for fresh $8.6 billion and €100 million foreign loans.

The Guardian: The inability of Nigeria to feed itself in the face of rising population and over $6.7 trillion natural resources may increase the food import burden to $110 billion in the next two years, the President of African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, said yesterday.

The Nation: The political crisis in Ondo State took a new turn yesterday. The deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is expected to sign an undated resignation letter, according to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sought the Senate approval to borrow $8,699,168,559 and €100 million to execute critical projects across the country. The figures put together amount to N7, 097,738,729,598.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.