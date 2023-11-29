Kogi Election: Tribunal Adjourns Indefinitely To Allow SDP Complete Inspection Of Election Materials

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja, has been adjourned indefinitely to allow the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to complete the examination of electoral materials used at the off-cycle governorship election held on November 11.

In the reopened hearing on Wednesday, the SDP pleaded for more time to examine election materials, stating that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was complying with the materials inspection mandate issued by the tribunal.

Naija News reports that to give more time to finish the material inspection, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, however, adjourned the hearing.

The panel had mandated INEC to provide the SDP with verified copies of the electoral materials for the state’s off-cycle poll on November 11 within 48 hours.

Also, it directed INEC to permit the SDP’s forensic specialists to look into certain election-related materials.

The resources include result sheets for Adavi, Okene, Okehi, Ogori-Magongo, Ajaokuta, Lokoja, Kogi, and Bassa Local Government Areas as well as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.

In its appeal challenging the All Progressives Congress’ election triumph, the SDP sought information to bolster its argument; the tribunal, however granted the request on Saturday.

Justice Birnin-Kudu, gave the order following two ex-parte motions filed on November 19 by the SDP and by its governorship candidate, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka.