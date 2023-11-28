Obi Vs Tinubu: It Is Embarrassing And Depressing – LP Makes Fresh Claim On Supreme Court Verdict

The Labour Party (LP) has said that the Supreme Court did not deliver judgment on the Appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party claimed that the apex court only delivered judgment on the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court on October 26 dismissed petitions filed by the LP and PDP, seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, speaking via a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, LP claimed that after the judge read the judgment on PDP’s appeal, he “verbally stated that the decision in the LP appeal would abide by the judgment just delivered in respect of the PDP appeal”.

The opposition stated that the development was depressing and embarrassing.

The statement read in part, “The LP finds it very embarrassing and depressing that the Supreme Court would, after hearing the appeal by our party, refuse to deliver any judgment and also fail to avail our party of any copy of whatever it considers to be its decision.

“With every sense of responsibility, the LP believes that the Supreme Court’s conduct is regrettable and unprecedented.

“This constitutes an unmitigated breach of the constitutional right of LP and her candidate to a fair hearing.”