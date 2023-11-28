Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 28th November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 28th November 2023.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly. This came as the Federal Executive Council on Monday approved the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5tn. This is an increase from the N26.01tn earlier considered by the council.

The Guardian: The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, approved a total expenditure of N27.5 trillion for next year, endorsing the continuation of spurious appropriation benchmarks and unambitious public spending.

Vanguard: Amid controversies trailing judgments of various courts handling election disputes, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday, said that public sentiments, and emotions cannot replace the law.

This Day: The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday, rose from its weekly meeting with the approval of N27.5 trillion aggregate expenditure for 2024 appropriation bill. With the approval by FEC, President Bola Tinubu is now set to present the appropriations bill to a joint session of the National Assembly tomorrow. Secretary, Research and Information Department of the National Assembly, Ali Barde, disclosed this to journalists yesterday.

The Nation: The peace deal brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was threatened yesterday following the misinterpretation of its terms by some members of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Daily Trust: President Bola Tinubu has appointed Malam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). This was announced in a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.