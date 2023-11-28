How Can A Normal Human Being Inflict This Level Of Harm On The State? – Alex Otti Blasts Ikpeazu

Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has said the Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration wittingly made the old and new government houses uninhabitable.

Uko, who took newsmen around the new and old government houses located in Ogurube Layout and Afaraukwu Villa, respectively, on Tuesday, disclosed that the officials of the ousted regime looted every item in the old government house while no plan on security, protocol, electricity, architectural design, durability, spacing etc was made during the construction of the new government house.

Uko insisted that his boss would not take up any of the buildings as a residence because none of them is presently conducive for habitation for any person, let alone a chief executive of a state.

He said, “You can’t even differentiate where the living rooms are and where the bedrooms are. Everything is built haphazardly. Two openings that look like an abyss of hell were erected without completing them. Maybe, they were trying to construct an elevator. They were in a hurry.

“The fencing started collapsing before the past governor hurriedly came to Umuahia to do the so-called commissioning. The place is poorly ventilated as you can see; one can suffocate inside of it and it is not equally furnished at all. The swimming pool is not functioning, and there’s no electricity, they put water on it on the day of commissioning, that’s on May 28, 2023, and Ikpeazu came forward to commission it.

“He did so because he didn’t understand what was being done because he wasn’t living in Umuahia. For the eight years he governed Abia State, he served as a visiting governor; visiting the town whenever he pleased. Therefore, when they asked him to come to Umuahia to commission the project, he raced down and cut the tapes without ensuring that a good house that befits a state like Abia should have been built.

“How would a normal human being inflict this high level of harm on the state?”