Abia Govt Threatens To Withhold Workers’ November Salary

The Governor Alex Otti-led government of Abia State, has declared that the salaries of civil servants in the state who did not participate in the verification exercise will not be disbursed starting from November 2023.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press briefing by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, Naija News reports.

Kanu, who spoke yesterday in Umuahia, the state capital, emphasized that all concerned civil servants had been given a two-week extension by the state government to complete the verification process.

He further stated that those who were unable to undergo the verification could approach the heads of their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to inquire about the reasons for their non-verification. Additionally, the commissioner revealed that the 197 private schools that were recently closed in the state might be allowed to reopen if they meet the guidelines and standards set by the state government.

Kanu observed that private schools that were shut down were being run in extremely poor conditions with inadequately trained teaching staff. He stated that the State government is gearing up to launch a whistle-blower policy soon.

Story continues below advertisement

The Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Abia State Governor, Betty Emeka-Obasi, also disclosed that the names of the unverified workers had been published and advised them to approach their MDAs.