‘You Failed To Steal Ballot Boxes’ – APC Blasts SDP Over Purported Plans To Burn INEC Office In Kogi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State has slammed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) over the accusation of a plot to burn the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Lokoja.

Naija News reports that SDP, in a statement by its Director General, New Media, MuriSam Campaign Council, Isaiah Ijele, alleged preparations by the ruling party to burn down INEC office.

He said, “It has come to our notice via grave vines that there is an urgent need for security to be beefed around the Kogi INEC office to avert the sinister plot to burn down the office by mandate bandits.

“We are calling on the relevant security formations to swing into action to prevent the burning down of that office and to secure all the Electoral materials used in the just concluded Gubernatorial election in Kogi state. They want to burn down the building housing those sensitive materials in the guise of a fire outbreak and with the aim of damaging all evidence of rigging.”

However, the APC campaign council Director of Media and Publicity/Spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Sunday night, said SDP’s false alert about an alleged planned attack on the INEC office is intended to cover up the party’s evil goal of burning the INEC office and blaming it on the APC.

The APC campaign council urged security agencies to beef up security around INEC offices.

He said, “Their clandestine move to cover up their propaganda-fuelled claims about the election is well documented as we call on security agencies to fortify security around the Offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission across the state.

“No amount of propaganda can help their baseless, senseless, unsubstantiated claims after their scorecard at the Poll was at complete variance with their boastful pre-election posture. They have resorted to attacking INEC and everyone except themselves. Such is the sorry state of a party and its candidate who lacks the political pedigree to challenge the politically rooted APC in Kogi State.

“Despite their intimidation and blood-letting rampage in some parts of the state, INEC conducted a credible, free and fair election, and the security agencies also ensured that the votes of the people counted.

“We commend Kogites for standing up to ethnic bigots by responding resoundingly with votes that reflected our unity as a people.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one is afraid of the legal challenge of the SDP. They failed to win the election, failed to steal ballot boxes, failed to disunite our state and our people. They were in the race to fail endlessly.”