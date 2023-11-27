Thai Para-Athlete Groom Kills Bride On Wedding Day

On Monday, police reported that a highly decorated Thai para-athlete fatally shot his bride and four other individuals during their wedding reception before ultimately turning the gun on himself.

Chaturong Suksuk, aged 29 and a silver medallist at the ASEAN Para Games, carried out the tragic incident at the wedding in northeastern Thailand on Saturday. The victims included the bride, Kanchana Pachunthuek, as well as her mother and sister.

“They had an argument on private matters, and Chaturong walked to his car and picked up a gun before shooting,” said Matichon Wongbaokul, a police officer from northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

He stated that Chaturong shot his bride and four others before taking his own life. One of the victims was a guest who was hit by a stray bullet.

As a swimmer, Chaturong achieved success by winning two silver medals in the 2022 ASEAN Para Games held in Indonesia and Cambodia. Reports from local media revealed that he was a Thai army ranger and had lost his right leg while on patrol along the borders.

Thailand faces a common issue of gun violence, with firearms being readily available both legally and illegally. Although mass shootings are typically rare, this incident occurred a few months after a mall assault last month that resulted in three fatalities.