Over 1,000 Kano Islamic Scholars Go Spiritual For Tinubu, Kwankwaso

A special prayer session was organized during the weekend for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Naija News understands that over 1,000 Islamic clerics gathered to offer special prayers for the two political bigwigs to bring peace, progress, and political stability to the country.

Reports said the Ulamas were hosted by Rep. Abdulmumin Kofa (NNPP-Kiru/Bebeji) in Kiru, where they recited the holy Qur’an 1,101 times during the prayer session.

In his brief remarks, Kofa stated that his relationship with Tinubu is no secret and that Kwankwaso is his mentor. He pledged to continue supporting and promoting a harmonious relationship between the two leaders. A statement issued by Kofa’s Media Aide, Malam Sani Paki, on Monday in Kano contained this information.

Kofa expressed his belief in the potential of the NNPP as a promising party and emphasized its willingness to collaborate, form alliances, and merge with other political parties, such as the APC, PDP, LP, or any other party that demonstrates interest, as long as it benefits the Nigerian people.

Furthermore, he pledged to utilize his limited political network to engage with influential figures in Kano politics, aiming to resolve any issues that can be resolved and alleviate the current tension surrounding the Kano governorship seat.

Following the prayer session, the lawmaker graciously hosted 5,000 primary school children from his constituency, a gesture he frequently extended, and provided them with school kits.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the statement, Kofa assured the pupils of the good plans of the federal and state governments, especially on free education and school feeding programmes.