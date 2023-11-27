‘My Boss Discouraged My Husband From Dating Me’ – Helen Paul

Nigerian comedienne cum actress, Helen Paul, has recounted how a former boss discouraged her husband, Femi, from dating her.

Naija News reports that Helen made this known during The Honest Bunch podcast with media personality, Nedu, in a snippet shared on Instagram.

The thespian said her boss had advised Femi not to marry her but could just be with her for fun.

She said, “My boss called my husband to say Femi, is that kind of Helen you want to date? You are more than this, if you want to enjoy yourself with her it is ok. I took Femi to my office then in TVC. God bless you Sunmbo, you are alive My HR look at me and said, Femi look at how clean you are, why the choice of Helen.”

In other news, Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, known as Basketmouth, has invited his colleague AY Makun to his upcoming concert in Lagos, signalling an end to their 17-year-old feud.

Basketmouth, in an interview with Arise TV, clarified that while AY is invited to the event at the Eko Hotel & Suites, he will not be performing or appearing on stage, as the concert’s program is already set.

He said, “AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.”