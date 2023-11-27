Lagos Demolition: Visit Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu And Issue Them An Ultimatum – Ejimakor To Igbo Leaders

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Ndigbo leaders to pay the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and President Bola Tinubu a visit.

The lawyer gave the advice against the backdrop of demolitions in Lagos State.

He also urged the Igbo leaders to visit the National Assembly caucus, traditional and civic leaders.

Speaking via his X account, Ejimakor insisted that the Igbo leaders must not beg for anything, instead they should issue an ultimatum against the demolition.

According to Ejimakor: “#LagosDemolitions: It’s time for entire IGBO leadership to pay a visit to @jidesanwoolu & @officialABAT.

“This should include the NASS caucus, all the governors, the clergy, traditional & civic leaders.

“They shouldn’t beg. Instead, they should issue an ultimatum; a cease & desist.”

‘Stop Turning Nigeria Into An Open-Air Prison For Igbos’ – Ejimakor Tells FG, Lagos Govt

Meanwhile, Ejimakor has urged the Federal Government and Lagos State Government to stop making the country uncomfortable for the Igbos.

Naija News reports that Ejimakor made the plea amidst claims that the Lagos State government is targeting and demolishing markets populated by Igbos, including the demolition of buildings owned by the Igbos in the state.

One of those affected was former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, who claimed that the Lagos State government demolished his house despite getting due approval from relevant authorities.

In a post via X on Monday, Ejimakor asserted that it is cowardly to demolish the properties of the Igbos; instead, the Lagos State government or FG should conduct a Biafra referendum.

He wrote: “If you want Igbos out of Lagos or Nigeria, stop #demolishing their properties; that’s cowardly. Instead, do a referendum on Biafra and brace for the resounding result. Until then, stop turning Nigeria into an open-air prison for Igbos. From the pogrom to now, Igbos have had enough.”