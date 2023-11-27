‘JAMB Now A Revenue Generating Agency Extorting Admission Seekers’ – ASUP Leadership Fumes

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has criticized the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over its operations in what it termed as ‘extortion’ of admission seekers across states.

In a statement issued on Monday through its National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yelwa, the academic union asked JAMB to stop acting like a revenue-generating agency for the government and instead be service-oriented to citizens seeking admission into higher institutions.

Naija News understands that Yelwa stated this while presenting a paper as a guest speaker at the Bauchi South Stakeholders Interactive Session organized by the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba Umar, at the weekend.

“What JAMB is doing now is extorting Nigerians and causing unnecessary hardship on Nigerians and also locking opportunities instead of widening and increasing opportunities for enrollment in tertiary institutions,” Yelwa said.

He added: “The four acclaimed choices in JAMB or UMTE are just a mirage because there’s only one choice of institution in reality and practice. No matter your score, if you cannot get admission in the current session, your score is useless; you’ll have to do it again.

“They are focusing on revenue generation and this issue of changing institutions constantly because any institution that is not your first choice cannot give you admission. So, there’s no need for a second, third, or fourth choice if you can’t get admission there.

“You must go back to JAMB, and you must pay and change the institution. So, JAMB should stop deceiving Nigerians, they should stop wasting the resources of Nigerians, and we should respect these choices. If you can’t get admission in the first choice, the others should offer you admission so that our children will not be subjected to untold hardship.”

Yelwa recommended to Senator Uamr that he utilize his authority to end the situation. Additionally, he suggested that JAMB should prolong the validity of its results beyond one year.

He said this would enable applicants who are not granted admission in a particular year to utilize the same results for seeking admission in the subsequent academic session.