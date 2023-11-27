10 Top City With Worst Road Traffic In The World (See Lagos Position)

Lagos State has been ranked as the worst city with global road traffic.

Naija News reports that the Global Traffic Congestion Rankings 2023 by Traffic Index shows that Riga, the capital city of the European country of Latvia, came second on the list, followed by Tehran, Iran’s capital and largest city.

In fourth place is Mexico City in Mexico, with Indian city, Mumbai in fifth place, and Krakow in Poland occupied the sixth spot.

Below is a list of the top 10 cities with the worst road traffic in the world.

1. Lagos (Nigeria)

2. Riga (Latvia)

3. Tehran (Iran)

4. Mexico City (Mexico)

5. Mumbai (India)

6. Krakow (Poland)

7. Istanbul (Turkey)

8. Lima (Peru)

9. Cairo (Egypt)

10. Bucuresti (Romania)

Lagos State Announces Intention To Shut Down All Churches, Mosques, Bars

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has announced that it will be closing down all churches, mosques and bars causing environmental nuisance in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos.

Wahab spoke at a management meeting with Dr Babatunde Ajayi, the newly appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), and directors of the agency.

He warned the management team of LASEPA to review its operational strategies in line with international best practices.