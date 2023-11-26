‘Yahaya Bello’s Govt Takes Action On Monarch Over Woeful Performance Of APC In His Local Council’

The Governor Yahaya Bello-led Kogi State government has issued a query to a traditional ruler, the Ohimege-Igu Kotonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Gambo Isa Koto, over involvement in partisan politics during the last gubernatorial election in the State.

Naija News reports that the query signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Deedat, stated that the monarch was queried over his failure to maintain peace when a crisis erupted under his watch and led to the death of a lady.

The query ordered the traditional ruler to forward a written explanation of why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

However, top sources in the State told SaharaReporters that the state government was only trying to exert aggression on the traditional ruler over the poor performance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Koto, his local council.

The letter of query wrote, “It has come to the notice of the State Government that you deliberately engaged yourself in a partisan role in the just conducted Gubernatorial Election in Kogi State.

“This is viewed very seriously, especially that your action, role and participation in partisan politics endangered the security of your domain to the extent that a crisis erupted under your watch that led to the death of an innocent young lady in addition to several others that were wounded.

“This blatant action of yours is a sad contradiction of your expected role as a revered Royal Father of your status. It is more worrisome that you acted unbothered when the much-coveted peace and security of the State were being threatened by your action.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Oral explanations may also be required from you when the State Government sets up a panel to examine your case.

“You are advised to give priority attention to the content of this letter, please, your Royal Majesty.”