ECOWAS Reacts To Coup Attempt In Sierra Leone

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the attempted coup in the capital city of Sierra Leone on Sunday morning.

Naija News reported that there was a heavy gunshot in Cockrill Barracks.

Following the frightening situation currently in Freetown, the Sierra Leone Government has slammed a curfew until further notice.

The Government also reassured the people of their safety, saying the state security forces were in control of the event.

A statement signed and released on Sunday morning by the Minister of Information and Civic Education in the Republic of Sierra Leone, Chernor A. Bah, reads: “Security Update and Nationwide Curfew Announcement.

In a statement on Sunday, ECOWAS reiterated its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government and expressed commitment to supporting Sierra Leone to deepen democracy and good governance.

The statement reads, “The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone. ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all participants in this illegal act.

“ECOWAS reiterates its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of Government.

“ECOWAS further underscores its commitment to supporting the government and people of Sierra Leone to deepen democracy and good governance, consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development.”