What We Did For Tinubu To Win Presidential Election In Rivers – APC Caretaker Committee

The newly constituted Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State Chapter, has opened up on how it secured the victory of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

The chairman of the caretaker committee, Tony Okocha, disclosed that it took the manoeuvrability and pliability of forces for President Bola Tinubu to win the election.

Okocha made the disclosure during the inauguration of his committee at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

He also spoke on speculations that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, might dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party, announcing boldly that the door is wide open to him and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State, among others.

According to Okocha: “It is a bit painful that as members of the political party in a particular state as important as Rivers, we have not learnt our lessons. We are unable to beat our chest that we have been able to produce not even a councillor in the 119 wards in Rivers State.

“The last election will beat your imagination that a party that ordinarily ought to be robust, lost in the 32 House of Assembly seats in Rivers State. We got just a seat in the House of Representatives out of 13. We lost the three senatorial districts. In the governorship election, we lost woefully.

“We only thank God that with the manoeuvrability and pliability of us and some other forces, we can win the presidential election in Rivers state. I was going to remind the chairman when he said that Rivers state APC was the only state that won election in the South South. I need to remind him that it was both in the South-South and South East.

“Out of 11 states, it was only Rivers that our presidential candidate won the election. We are going to perpetuate that.”