‘I Will Always Cherish The Memories We Made Together’ – Sammie Okposo’s Widow Marks First Year Remembrance

Ozioma, the wife of the late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has taken to social media to mark the first year of remembrance of her husband’s demise.

Naija News recalls that Okposo died suddenly on the 25th of November 2022 and was buried a month later in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, Ozioma shared a photo of her husband to eulogise him, stating she would always celebrate and cherish the memories they had together.

She wrote: “Sammie!!! Dim oma!!!! Hmmmmm. It’s been a whole year without you here, my love, I’m doing better, family and friends have been amazing, too, and His grace is working for me. I will always celebrate and cherish the memories we made together.

“I celebrate you today and always. I celebrate the gift that you were to me, the world and the body of Christ🙏.

“Keep resting, my King!, Dim oma!, the Legend!, the Maestro!!! I love you, Dim oma. It is well with my soul….”

In other news, veteran Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has harped on the need for women to contribute financially to any relationship or marriage.

Naija News reports that the movie star in a chat with media personality, Stephanie Coker, said women should not get angry when men question ‘what they are bringing to the table’.

According to Shaffy Bello, no man wants to marry a liability, adding that a woman even becomes more attractive when she does not need her man to do everything for her.