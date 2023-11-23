You Are More Attractive To A Man When You Do Not ‘Need’ Him – Shaffy Bello

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has harped on the need for women to contribute financially to any relationship or marriage.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a chat with media personality, Stephanie Coker, said women should not get angry when men question ‘what they are bringing to the table’.

According to Shaffy Bello, no man wants to marry a liability, adding that a woman even becomes more attractive when she does not need her man to do everything for her.

She wrote: “I would tell the ladies never tell a man ‘what do you mean? what do I bring to the table?’. I am not one of those. I think we both should ask ourselves what are we both bringing to the table. If he is bringing something to the table, What are you bringing to the table? I don’t want a liability if I am a man. I don’t want to marry a liability. As a matter of fact, you are even more attractive when you don’t need him. When you don’t need me, you are more attractive. You are just needy, that is not attractive”

Meanwhile, Shaffy Bello has disclosed the reason she got divorced after 25 years of marriage.

According to the thespian, she walked out of her marriage because it was a long distance union as her estranged husband, Akinrimisi is based in the United States.

The actress disclosed this in a chat with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo.

She explained that her ex-husband was a good father to her children but she wanted more.

The mother of two disclosed how difficult it was to travel back and forth just to see him.

She said the long distance didn’t help her marriage, so she settled for divorce.